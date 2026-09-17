Memorial Plaque placed for Janice Cattle OAM

On Wednesday 26th August, members of the community gathered at the West Wyalong Community Rose Garden for the unveiling of a memorial plaque honouring the late Janice Cattle OAM.

Janice was a much-loved and highly respected member of the Bland Shire community, dedicating more than 25 years to the Community Rose Garden as a co-founder, coordinator and volunteer. She also gave her time generously to many other local organisations and community causes.

In 2023, Janice was recognised as a Bland Shire Community Ambassador, reflecting the significant contribution she made to the community. Her recent recognition with the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community of West Wyalong was another fitting acknowledgement of her lifetime of service.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mayor Brian Monaghan reflected on Janice’s contribution and the lasting impact she had on the people and places of the Bland Shire.

The memorial plaque, supplied by Bland Shire Council, will provide a lasting reminder of Janice’s dedication, kindness and community spirit, and of the important role she played in creating and nurturing this beautiful garden.

The Plaque reads:

In Memory of Janice Cattle OAM

In recognition of her unwavering dedication, leadership and expertise, which guided countless volunteers over the past 25 years in the creation of this beautiful Community Rose Garden.

Her vision, passion and committement have left an enduring legacy, transforming this space into a peaceful haven for all to enjoy.

Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.