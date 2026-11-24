Oxley CWA Group gathers in Condobolin for annual meeting

By Melissa Blewitt

Country Women’s Association members from across the Oxley Group gathered at the Condobolin Agricultural Research Station on Tuesday, 13 October, for the group’s annual general meeting.

The meeting brought together representatives from branches across the region, with proceedings including reports on the group’s activities, branch initiatives and officer positions for the coming year.

Oxley Group president Robyn Miller welcomed members and visiting groups before the official opening by Ruth Shanks AM. Members observed a minute’s silence for those who had passed away.

Condobolin Mayor John Medcalf OAM delivered a welcome on behalf of the local community, while Ruth Worthington, president of Kiacatoo Branch, provided the welcome and housekeeping information.

The morning program included a guest address by CWA State Handcraft Secretary Ruth Shanks AM, along with reports from the group president, secretary Angela Coceancic, treasurer Ros Edwards and branch and group officers.

Reports covered areas including land cookery, aged care units, education grants, publicity, cultural activities, international affairs and handicraft.

Representatives from visiting groups, including Central West, Far West, Hume, Macquarie, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan, also attended.

The Oxley Group includes Forbes Evening, Forbes CWA (Day) Branch, Parkes, Peak Hill, Tottenham, Tullamore, Trundle, Condobolin, Myamley, Kiacatoo and Bogan Gate branches.

Members also considered branch and group motions before the election of office bearers, chaired by Mrs Shanks. The agenda included the presentation of badges to new officers and acknowledgements for outgoing office bearers.

The meeting concluded with a grace led by Janet Dykes, followed by lunch.