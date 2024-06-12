Oxley CWA and Evolution Mines supporting local students

Tuesday 21 May saw hosting the CWA Oxley Group CWA Public Speaking for Schools Contest at the Wiradjuri Study Centre in Condobolin.

Approximately eighty students from twenty schools across the Oxley Group area competed. They travelled from as far afield as Parkes, Forbes, Trundle, Tottenham, Ungarie, Tullibigeal, Bedgerebong, Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin.

Ros Edwards, CWA Oxley Group Public Speaking Officer said, “A big thank you to should be given to Evolution Mining for supporting this annual Oxley CWA Group event. We wouldn’t be able to run the event if it wasn’t for such generous sponsorship. They [Evolution Mining] really help in promoting student skills in speaking up and communicating their ideas in a supportive and friendly atmosphere”.

Students from Years 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8, as well as 9and 10 showcased their public speaking skills through prepared speeches entertaining parents, teachers, fellow students, and the judges on a wide variety of topics.

This year students presented hilarious and creative ways to explore ideas from riding bikes, cleaning teeth, ghost stories, pet’s perspectives to sea mysteries, Lego, artificial intelligence, manners, making wishes and laughing to present entertaining and unusual perspectives to grab the audiences’ attention.

The Winner and the three Highly Commended students from each section are invited to participate in the CWA Intergroup Public Speaking Competition to be held in Trundle on Monday 17 June. The Reserves will be invited to attend if one or more of these students cannot attend this next stage of the competition.

Thank you to all six judges Mick Hanlon, Paul Lukin, Tess Kelly, Sue Thomas, Carmel Berry (CWA) and Sue Baxter (CWA Oxley Group President). Thank you also to the Ros Edwards, CWA Oxley Group Public Speaking Officer and the many CWA volunteers who assisted on the day. Thanks also to parents and teachers for transporting our talented students.

Congratulations to all students for their efforts in presenting their differing perspectives on the topics in creative and interesting ways. All students were outstanding which made the judges work very difficult.

Results are as follows:

Years 3/4:

Winner: Frances Pereira (St Laurence’s, Forbes) Topic: Learning to ride my bike.

Highly Commended: Vindi Patabendige (St Laurence’s, Forbes) Topic: Why is it important to brush my teeth?; Antonio Elias (St Joseph’s, Condobolin) Topic: Why is it important to brush my teeth?; Lila Greig (Tottenham Central) Topic: Why is it important to brush my teeth?

Reserves: Isla Williams (Tullamore Central) Topic: Learning to ride my bike; Evangeline Brown (Parkes Christian School) Topic: Why is it important to brush my teeth?

Years 5/6:

Winner: Belle Bardawil (St Francis Xavier, Lake Cargelligo) Topic: Mysteries of the deep sea.

Highly Commended: Emily Greig (Forbes Public) Topic: Mysteries of the deep sea; Harry Quade (St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle) Topic: Life through my pet’s eyes; Peter Elias (St Joseph’s Parish School, Condobolin) Topic: Who makes me laugh?

Reserves: Eddie White (Forbes Public) Topic: Life through my pet’s eyes and Katie Ellem (Tottenham Central) Topic: Life through my pet’s eyes.

Years 7/8:

Winner: Grace Mayo (Parkes Christian School) Topic: Should I learn another language?

Highly Commended: Sophia Byrne (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: If I had 3 wishes!; Catalina Elias (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: Learning with Lego: building a better future!; Abby Rout (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: Should I learn another language?

Reserves: Willa Turner (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: Should I learn another language?; and Billy Attenborough (Tottenham Central) Topic: If I had 3 wishes!

Years 9/10:

Winner: Gabriella Pereira (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: Manners maketh a person.

Highly Commended: Hannah McIntyre (Parkes Christian School) Topic: Manners maketh a person; Abby Browne (Forbes High) Topic: Manners maketh a person; Chloe Pryor (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: Manners maketh a person.

Reserves: Methmi Gamage (Forbes High School) Topic: Fantastic fables from other countries; and Charlotte Baird (Red Bend Catholic College) Topic: The future with artificial intelligence.

Contributed by Sue Cunningham, Publicity Officer CWA Oxley Group (and Forbes Evening Branch).