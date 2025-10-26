Oscar and Quade victorious

Congratulations to Quade Peterson, Oscar Charters and the Under 13’s Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers team, who won the Grand Final at Tamworth 2025 Koori Knockout on Monday, 6 October. They were victorious 10 to 6 over Walgett Aboriginal Connection. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 22/10/2025By

