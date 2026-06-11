Open Girls Team compete in Touch Football Carnival

The Lake Cargelligo Central School Open Girls Touch Football Team travelled to Dubbo to compete in the Western Central Schools Touch Football Carnival recently.

The girls played exceptionally well throughout the day, displaying great teamwork, determination and skill in every match.

The team’s results were:

Game 1 vs Dunedoo – 9–0 WIN

Game 2 vs Coolah – 2–4 LOSS

Game 3 vs Trundle – 7–3 WIN

Game 4 vs Gulargambone – 9–0 WIN

The girls finished the carnival in 2nd place and have now qualified for the Central School State Finals, which will be held in Dubbo on Wednesday 2nd September.

At the State Finals, the girls will compete against the top two teams from the southern region, the top two teams from the northern region, and the other qualifying school from the western region.

“A huge congratulations to the team on this fantastic achievement. Your effort, sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the day were outstanding. Thank you to Mrs Fisher for her ongoing coaching and support, and to the parents who were able to attend and cheer the girls on throughout the carnival. A huge effort from everyone involved!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.