On the hunt for eggs

Bogan Gate Public School students celebrated Easter at the end of March with an Easter Egg Hunt. Students had a great time collecting the hidden eggs and enjoyed eating a few of their findings at the end of their hunt. Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.

