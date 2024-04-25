On the hunt for eggs
Bogan Gate Public School students celebrated Easter at the end of March with an Easter Egg Hunt. Students had a great time collecting the hidden eggs and enjoyed eating a few of their findings at the end of their hunt. Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
Latest News
Competing in the PSSA NSW State Swimming Championships
A massive congratulations to Tullibigeal Central Schools super fish, Veritty, [...]
Managing canola pests using beneficial insects
Australian grain growers will benefit from improved pest management strategies [...]
WNSWLHD shining a spotlight on Dietician Anne Manvell
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has highlighted the impact [...]
On the hunt for eggs
Bogan Gate Public School students celebrated Easter at the end [...]
Cruz competes
Lake Cargelligo Central School student Cruz recently swam in Sydney [...]
Gobondery/NARRAF Cricket Gala Day
On Thursday 28th March, Tottenham Central School took one cricket [...]