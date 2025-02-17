Off to the State Championships
Parkes Railway Bowls Club hosted the finals of the Mid West Region Singles recently. Condobolin’s up and coming bowler Danielle Thompson stole the show winning her spot at the State Championships in Ballina in April. Danielle bowled beautifully to win the Final over Michelle Harkin from Dubbo City. Congratulations Danielle and good luck in Ballina. Image Credit: Mid-West Bowls Facebook Page.
