Numbers up for Veterans Golf

Veterans Golf
Numbers were back up again for the vets golf last Thursday and a field of 16 players took to the tee.
First place was awarded to Steve Beattie with a very good 39 points on a countback from Phillip Thomas.
Third place was awarded to Andrew Burlery on 36 points. Fourth place was awarded to Greg Moncrieff on 35 points on a countback from John Smith.
Damien Noll claimed the non-Vets section with a very good 39 points.
No member claimed nearest the pin on No 9 and Steve Beattie claimed no 17.
BT.

Last Updated: 30/10/2025By

Latest News

A Swinging Success

01/11/2025|

On Sunday 19th October the Ambrose Golf Fundraiser was held [...]

LAP DUX 2024

31/10/2025|

Congratulations are extended to Mr Harry Roscarel, previously of Ungarie [...]

50 for Quade

30/10/2025|

Congratulations to Quade Peterson (Colts) who made a half century [...]

We recommend