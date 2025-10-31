Numbers up for Veterans Golf
Veterans Golf
Numbers were back up again for the vets golf last Thursday and a field of 16 players took to the tee.
First place was awarded to Steve Beattie with a very good 39 points on a countback from Phillip Thomas.
Third place was awarded to Andrew Burlery on 36 points. Fourth place was awarded to Greg Moncrieff on 35 points on a countback from John Smith.
Damien Noll claimed the non-Vets section with a very good 39 points.
No member claimed nearest the pin on No 9 and Steve Beattie claimed no 17.
BT.
