Numbers up for Veterans Golf

Veterans Golf

Numbers were back up again for the vets golf last Thursday and a field of 16 players took to the tee.

First place was awarded to Steve Beattie with a very good 39 points on a countback from Phillip Thomas.

Third place was awarded to Andrew Burlery on 36 points. Fourth place was awarded to Greg Moncrieff on 35 points on a countback from John Smith.

Damien Noll claimed the non-Vets section with a very good 39 points.

No member claimed nearest the pin on No 9 and Steve Beattie claimed no 17.

