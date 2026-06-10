NSW Parliament LAP School Leadership Program
The Ungarie Central School School Captains recently travelled to Sydney with the other LAP Captains on a leadership excursion.
During their visit, students had the incredible opportunity to meet the Governor of New South Wales, an experience that highlighted the importance of leadership, service and civic responsibility.
Students were also extremely lucky to be able to attend the State of Origin game, which was an exciting and memorable experience for all involved – unless you were a QLD supporter!
Students’ also participated in the Harbour Bridge Climb, where they suited up and walked over the top of the bridge, giving them an amazing view of the city, especially with the lights of Vivid present. What an amazing opportunity!
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
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