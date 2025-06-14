Niaomi nurtures a new generation’s passion for agriculture

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Niaomi Evans (nee Ridley) works as Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School’s Agriculture Teacher and Angus Stud Manager.

She is the daughter of Keith and Vicki Ridley.

Her passion for agriculture began at a young age, and she now nurturing a new generation’s path into the industry.

The following was posted on the Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School Facebook Page:

“Born and raised on a mixed farming property in Condobolin, Mrs Evans’ love for agriculture started early. From weekends and holidays spent sowing, harvesting, and working cattle on her family’s farm, to helping neighbours with shearing and lamb marking, her childhood was filled with hands-on experience,” the post began.

“After completing her schooling in Condobolin, Mrs Evans went on to earn a Bachelor of Rural Science and a Graduate Diploma of Education at University of New England (UNE). Her passion for sharing knowledge and inspiring the next generation led her to teaching, and after a practical placement at Farrer, she’s been a valued member of our community ever since.

“At Farrer, Mrs Evans loves that students have access to a real working farm – from the 100 cow Angus Stud to White Suffolks, chooks, horticulture and cropping. As Angus Stud Manager, she ensures students are involved in every aspect, from conception to sale, giving them a unique, hands-on agricultural education. She also coordinates junior cricket, supporting students on and off the field.

“Outside of school, Mrs Evans and her family breed and show Shorthorn cattle, with her children doing majority of the work while she enjoys watching them bond and displaying their animals. She’s a proud sideline supporter at cricket in summer and rugby in winter. Her favourite holiday destinations? Fiji for its family-friendly magic and Canada for its breathtaking scenery!

“DID YOU KNOW??? Mrs Evans sold her first bull at age 12, was a RAS Sydney Royal Rural Achiever in 2000, and a State Finalist in the RAS Showgirl competition in 2002. She’s even judged cattle at local, junior, and Royal shows.

“Mrs Evans is passionate about showcasing the many career opportunities in agriculture and is always ready to help students “have a go”. We’re lucky to have her expertise, energy, and encouragement at Farrer!” the post concluded.