New Skatepark officially opens

After two years in the pipeline, The Tottenham Skatepark Development Group are thrilled to announce the opening of the Tottenham Skatepark!

On Friday 25th July, a fun-filled afternoon was held to celebrate the awesome new addition to the town. Local children were encouraged to bring their boards, roller skates, scooters, and good vibes.

“A huge congratulations and heartfelt thank you to the dedicated team of parents who worked tirelessly to turn this dream into a reality and our local council who have worked together with us. Your hard work and persistence have paid off, and our community couldn’t be more grateful! See you at the park!” read a post on the Tottenham Skatepark Development Group Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Skatepark Development Group Facebook page.