New Science Lab – Funded

The Trundle Central School Community are truly fortunate to be represented by passionate educator and principal, Mr John Southon.

When John reached out seeking funding to upgrade the school’s science laboratory, which hasn’t been updated since the 1970s, I immediately went to task.

Australia is a world leader in science and technology, and we punch well above our weight. If we are to maintain our enviable status, we need to invest in education – at every level.

All 106 of Trundle Central School’s students, from Kinder to year 12, rely on this one aging lab. Irrespective of where our school kids live, they should have access to modern facilities to complement their education and maximise their potential.

The case for a new science lab was compelling, and my lobbying the Treasurer to fund this project was favourably considered.

I’m pleased to announce that NSW Treasurer Hon. Daniel Mookhey MLC has included in today’s (Tuesday 18th June) budget a new science lab for Trundle school.

I congratulate Principal John Southon and his school community, and I sincerely thank Treasurer Mookhey for supporting this important project.

Media Release and Image sourced from Philip Donato Facebook page.

ABOVE: Trundle Central School Principal Mr John Southon and Philip Donato MP outside Trundle Central School.