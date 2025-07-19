New record set
Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co sold a pen of lambs that broke the Central West Livestock Exchange record on Tuesday, 1 July. The pen of 12-month-old second cross lambs made $430 a head and were owned by HK and MD Williams (Ungarie). They had an estimated 42 kilogram carcase weight. The lambs were grain assisted. They were sired by BYGO White Suffolk and Poll Dorset Rams. “Congratulations to the Williams on an exceptional result for your fantastic pen of heavy lambs,” a post on the Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange Facebook Page.
