New Parking Arrangements for St Francis Xavier School

Media Release

New parking arrangements will be in place at St Francis Xavier School in Lake Cargelligo from the beginning of Term 3, 2025.

The school has been working with Lachlan Shire Council and Transport for NSW to provide a safer space for school drop off and pick up. From the first week of Term 3 there will be changes to parking in Conapaira Street as shown in the map below.

New signs will be installed over the school holidays to clearly show these changes to drivers.

As a reminder:

• The bus zone is for buses only and should not be used by drivers to drop off or pick up passengers.

• The drop off and pick up zone will be posted as “No Parking”. Drivers may stop for two minutes to drop off or pick up passengers only. Staying for longer than two minutes in this zone is not permitted.

• If your child requires more than two minutes to safely get to your car and put on their seatbelt, then please don’t use the drop off zone, use the parallel parking areas instead.

This improvement is designed to keep children safe and the traffic flowing sensibly. Please take note of the changed arrangements and apply them from the commencement of Term 3.

Media Release and Image Contributed by Lachlan Shire Council.