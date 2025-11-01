New Committee for Condo JRL

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League has formed a Committee for the 2026 season.

As the Junior Rams look forward to another big year, the Committee is as follows:

President – Shannon Sloane

Vice President International Male – Zac Martin

Vice President International Female – Linda McCarten

Vice President Mod – Brodie King

Vice President Mini – Duncan Thorpe

Secretary – Adriana Pangas

Treasurer – Wendy Scarce

Registrar – Alese Keen

First Aid Coordinator – Kym Skinner

Game Day Coordinator – Corey Charters

Canteen Crew – Wendy Scarce, Chantelle Grimmond and Adriana Pangas

Ordinary Member – Kain Worland

There are still several positions that need to be filled: Coach Coordinator and Referee Coordinator.

Interested? Shoot Condobolin Junior Rugby League an email at condobolinjrlfc@hotmail.com