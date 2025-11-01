New Committee for Condo JRL
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Junior Rugby League has formed a Committee for the 2026 season.
As the Junior Rams look forward to another big year, the Committee is as follows:
President – Shannon Sloane
Vice President International Male – Zac Martin
Vice President International Female – Linda McCarten
Vice President Mod – Brodie King
Vice President Mini – Duncan Thorpe
Secretary – Adriana Pangas
Treasurer – Wendy Scarce
Registrar – Alese Keen
First Aid Coordinator – Kym Skinner
Game Day Coordinator – Corey Charters
Canteen Crew – Wendy Scarce, Chantelle Grimmond and Adriana Pangas
Ordinary Member – Kain Worland
There are still several positions that need to be filled: Coach Coordinator and Referee Coordinator.
Interested? Shoot Condobolin Junior Rugby League an email at condobolinjrlfc@hotmail.com
