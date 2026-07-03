New Chicken roost

Condobolin High School Stage Five Agriculture students Ruby Allen and Amelia Reavell worked hard to design and build a brand-new roost for the school’s layer chooks. Their planning, teamwork and practical skills paid off, with the finished project providing a comfortable new space for the school’s feathered friends. The chooks wasted no time in making themselves at home – clearly loving their new roost. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.