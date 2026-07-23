New chapter for Bland Shire mobile library

By Melissa Blewitt

Bland Shire Council has announced a significant upgrade to its Riverina Regional Library (RRL) Mobile Library service ensuring more residents have access to library services.

Existing services in Ungarie, Barmedman, and Tallimba have been refined, with updated schedules and visit times designed to improve convenience and better align with local needs, including school and community access points. Two new stops, Mirrool and Naradhan, have been added to the schedule.

From this month, the expanded timetable will see the Mobile Library service visiting communities within the Bland Shire every Monday and reflects feedback gathered through community forums, where residents highlighted the need for greater access to Council services.

The Mobile Library delivers books, digital resources and personalised support directly to rural and remote communities. Beyond borrowing books, the Mobile Library offers a wide range of services, including access to digital collections, assistance with technology and a welcoming space for community connection, lifelong learning and discovery.

Bland Shire Mayor Brian Monaghan said the Council responded by advocating strongly for these communities, resulting in the Mobile Library now visiting both towns on a regular basis.

“Through our community forums, we heard directly from residents in Mirrool and Naradhan that access to services, including library services, was limited,” he explained.

“Council took that feedback seriously and worked closely with Riverina Regional Library to ensure these communities are now included in the Mobile Library route.

“This is a great example of community voices driving real outcomes.

“With the Mobile Library now delivering services to the Bland Shire every Monday, Council will be able to work towards other services inclusions for village communities to coincide with the library visits.”

Mayor Monaghan said the changes make sure the service remains relevant and accessible across the entire Shire.

“Updating the timetable for our existing towns is just as important as expanding to new ones,” he stated.

“These adjustments will make it easier for residents, students and families to access the Mobile Library.”