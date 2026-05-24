Neve gives it her all
On Thursday 30th April, Ungarie Central School student Neve Rossiter gave it her all at the Western PSSA Netball Trial in Orange, competing fiercely for a spot in the Western Region Primary Netball team. You gave it your all, Neve! Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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