Neve gives it her all

On Thursday 30th April, Ungarie Central School student Neve Rossiter gave it her all at the Western PSSA Netball Trial in Orange, competing fiercely for a spot in the Western Region Primary Netball team. You gave it your all, Neve! Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 20/05/2026By

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Neve gives it her all

24/05/2026|

On Thursday 30th April, Ungarie Central School student Neve Rossiter [...]

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