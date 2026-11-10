nbn Local Information Sessions coming to Tottenham

More than 280 homes and businesses in Tottenham are now eligible for nbn fixed wireless under the NSW Government’s Regional Digital Connectivity Program.

The New South Wales Government has partnered with nbn to deliver fast, reliable nbn fixed wireless internet connectivity to homes and businesses in parts of regional NSW, including the Tottenham area.

Works have now been completed by nbn’s delivery partner, Ventia, including the installation of a new fixed wireless tower.

An nbn fixed wireless service can enable access to a faster, more reliable nbn broadband service, delivering a range of benefits, including smoother, higher-resolution video calls, enhanced streaming, faster downloads, and the ability to connect more devices simultaneously.

With an nbn fixed wireless connection, the nbn broadband signal travels from the transmission tower using 4G technology and 5G mmWave technology to an antenna installed on your roof, helping to deliver more coverage, minimise congestion, and offer access to speeds of up to 400Mbps.

To find out more about the benefits of nbn fixed wireless and to check what type of nbn connection is available to you, visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.

Head of Regional Engagement NSW, Tom O’Dea said:

“The nbn Fixed Wireless network is a critical part of our infrastructure, supporting regional Australian homes and businesses with faster speeds and more reliable connectivity than ever before, even during the busiest times.”

“Australians deserve access to fast, effective broadband, regardless of whether they live in a major city or a country town.”

“We encourage the local community to take the opportunity to speak with the nbn team at the Tottenham Information Centre between 10am and 3pm on 12 and 13 November to learn more about how enhanced connectivity could benefit them.”

NSW DPIRD Executive Director Regional Programs and Partnerships, Harriet Whyte said:

“Whether it’s running a business, studying, accessing services or keeping in touch with family, reliable high-speed broadband makes a real difference to daily life.”

“People in regional communities deserve access to the same opportunities as people in metropolitan areas, and that means investing in the digital infrastructure they need to stay connected, work, learn and do business.”

“The Regional Digital Connectivity Program is about backing towns like Tottenham with the services and infrastructure they need to grow, support local jobs and keep regional NSW moving forward.”

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said:

“Tottenham is a proud and resilient rural community, and improved digital connectivity will help ensure our residents and businesses are well positioned for the future.”

“Access to faster, more reliable broadband will support local businesses, strengthen agricultural operations, assist students and families, improve access to essential online services and create greater opportunities for people to live, work and learn in Tottenham.”