National Simultaneous Storytime
National Simultaneous Storytime is held every year by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA).
Each year a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously throughout many schools, preschools and libraries around the country.
Now in its 24th successful year, it is a colourful, vibrant, fun event that aims to promote the value of reading and literacy.
This year the book ‘Bowerbird Blues’ by Aura Parker was enjoyed by the Trundle Central School students from K-6 and a group of visiting pre schoolers (above right). The students then participated in a range of fun activities.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
