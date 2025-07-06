National Shedding Breed record at Forbes

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

A national Shedding Breed record and Central West Livestock Exchange record was broken when $410 was paid for heavy Dorper Cross Lambs on Tuesday, 17 June.

The Rigney family from Tottenham were delighted with the result.

The lambs weighed 75 kilograms plus and had an average carcass weight of approximately 39 Kilograms. They were sold to Southern Meats, Goulburn.

Another pen of lambs was sold for $339 per head to ALC (Minerva Foods Australia), Colac in the same sale.

*****

Griffith Saleyards was propelled into the spotlight, as a new national record for heavy lambs was set on Friday, 13 June.

Prices hit $431 per head for a pen of 33 Poll Dorset-Merino cross lambs.

Griffith Mayor and Chair of the newly formed Saleyards Committee, Councillor Doug Curran, said the result was a testament to the quality of stock in the region.

“This is a remarkable outcome for our producers and a proud moment for the Griffith Saleyards. It just goes to show what a great asset we have in the Saleyards. It’s a key hub for selling in this region,” he stated.

“Of the 12,800 lambs yarded on the day, more than 200 exceeded $400 per head, which is a fantastic result.”