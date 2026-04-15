National fuel plan must deliver results

NSW Farmers has welcomed a coordinated national response on fuel security and fuel supply chain resilience, but says immediate, practical action is needed to fix regional distribution failures now impacting food and fibre production – with the latest data on Friday indicating at least 178 NSW service stations out of diesel.

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said today’s announcement of a National Fuel Security Plan and the shift to “keeping Australia moving” was only meaningful if it resulted in hoses in diesel tanks for farmers and communities that had been running on fumes for weeks.

“We welcome national coordination, but farmers can’t run tractors on a framework,” Mr Martin said.

“This is a crisis that requires urgent action, because farmers and truckies need a reliable diesel supply to produce food and fibre, then get it to consumers.

“Government needs to take action today to get that diesel to where it’s needed so this doesn’t become just another talkfest.”

Mr Martin said agriculture was a critical industry, and fuel distribution had to prioritise farmers and the food supply chain – not just in principle, but through sector-specific and region-specific action that removed persistent bottlenecks in the independent distribution network and put diesel in tanks.

“Farmers continue to report shortages and stress heading into this critical period, and ongoing distribution failures risk cascading impacts across livestock movements, feed, cropping programs and broader regional supply chains,” he said.

“After weeks of talking, it’s time for action. Australians need leadership that gets diesel where it’s needed – not more commentary about why it should be working.”

Mr Martin said the National Cabinet statement correctly recognised the need to protect critical services and plan for escalation, but stressed the farming sector needed real-time delivery now, clear triggers, and accountability to ensure the plan translated into outcomes on the ground.

“A plan is only as good as its execution,” Mr Martin said.

“What farmers need to hear next is simple: That country diesel tanks have been refilled, the tractors and trucks are moving again, the dysfunctional middlemen in the fuel industry have been dealt with, and supply stabilised.

“Food supply is a critical service, and if the farm sector does not have guaranteed prioritisation of access to diesel to produce and transport food, there will be considerably more impacts for all Australians.

“This crisis exposes Australia’s vulnerability to global shocks and reinforces the need for stronger domestic supplies – including adequate on shore reserves, domestic production, and policies that guarantee fuel and fertiliser for agriculture.”

Media Release (NSW Farmers).