Narelle and Suellen compete in Cobar
Western Districts Ladies’ Golf Association held its annual Rose Bowl Competition at Cobar recently in conjunction with Cobar Ladies’ Open.
A great weekend of wonderful hospitality, friendship and laughs was enjoyed by the ladies along with some challenging golf! (think creek crossings!- with water).
Trundle was represented by Suellen and Narelle who were thrilled to come home with minor trophies.
A grade back 9 net and C grade back 9 net respectively.
The ladies are looking forward to next year’s Rosebowl at Nyngan.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Latest News
Students have strong start to term 3
Trundle Central School 9/10 Timber Technology students have had a [...]
Movie fun for local youth
Lachlan Children’s Services enjoyed an afternoon of fun when they [...]
Bendigo Bank Agencies to close in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo
By Melissa Blewitt The Bendigo Bank has decided to close [...]
A historical look at Condobolin Show
Local young ladies are being encouraged to enter the 2025 [...]
Narelle and Suellen compete in Cobar
Western Districts Ladies' Golf Association held its annual Rose Bowl [...]
Evolution Mining recognises 50 years of NAIDOC Week
On Thursday, 10 July, Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations recognised [...]