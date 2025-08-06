Narelle and Suellen compete in Cobar

Western Districts Ladies’ Golf Association held its annual Rose Bowl Competition at Cobar recently in conjunction with Cobar Ladies’ Open.

A great weekend of wonderful hospitality, friendship and laughs was enjoyed by the ladies along with some challenging golf! (think creek crossings!- with water).

Trundle was represented by Suellen and Narelle who were thrilled to come home with minor trophies.

A grade back 9 net and C grade back 9 net respectively.

The ladies are looking forward to next year’s Rosebowl at Nyngan.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.