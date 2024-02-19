Myles Goes The Extra Mile

Myles Smith put a performance in for the ages on Sunday 4th February in the Rampant Rabbits successfull Grinsted Cup defence against Forbes.

Bogan Gate batted first and posted 172 with Myles top scoring with 40. Everyone else got starts without being able to convert these into big scores. Pete Thomas played a cameo innings and hit the biggest six ever seen since in Grinsted history, this shot will be talked about for decades for those that witnessed the mighty blow! And I’m sure even those that weren’t there will feel like they were.

In reply Forbes started strongly until the introduction of Myles changed the game. He sought about dismantling the Forbes line up in a manner that hadn’t been seen since he was cleaning up wickets at Bogan Gate Primary School in the mid to late 90’s. He ended up with the figures of 8/18 off 11 overs.

That makes it successful defence number 9 for the Rabbits. They will face Cowra next week.

“Once again thanks to our sponsors Bogan Gate Pub, Tim Bullock at OTIA and Foothills mechanical for their generous support. And huge thanks to our loyal supporters who come to every game, even in stifling conditions.” read a post on the Bogan Gate NSW Community Noticeboard by Andrew Britt.

Source and Image Credit: Andrew Britt via Bogan Gate NSW Community Noticeboard Facebook Group.