Murray makes the Western Cricket team

Condobolin Public School student Murray Worthington has been chosen for the Western Cricket Team. He’ll be participating in a week-long carnival in Armidale this October. Congratulations, Murray! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

