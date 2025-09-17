Multi-Species Grazing Paddock walk

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Tuesday 2nd September, Condobolin and Districts Landcare held a Grazing Group Paddock Walk with Scotty Hickman.

The Multi-Species Grazing Paddock walk was held at the Manwaring family farm.

During the walk, attendees witnessed large scale multi-species coverage on crops, with varied mixes, sowing times and sowing rates. They also saw varied fallows, direct drilling and worm juice.

“A huge thanks to the Manwaring family for hosting, to Scotty for all his help, and to everyone who came along and contributed to such a successful event. One of the key takeaways from the day was: “Find out what works in your country, and run with it.” A simple but powerful message.” a post on the Condobolin and Districts Landcare Facebook page read.

“With such a positive response and great energy throughout the day, there are sure to be more multi-species grazing events like this in the future!”

Image Credits: Condobolin and Districts Landcare Facebook page.