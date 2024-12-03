Motivational speaker Luke Kennedy at CHS

Author, Inspirational Speaker, Expert in Personal Development, and Social Issues Luke Kennedy visited Condobolin High School recently.

“Luke Kennedy is a motivational speaker renowned for his powerful talks on resilience, overcoming adversity, and mental health. With a life shaped by hardship, Luke has faced and conquered significant challenges, including alcohol abuse, drug addiction, and his past as a self-confessed bully and thug,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Through tailored workshops, Luke addresses specific areas such as resilience, motivation, self-reflection, overcoming adversity, self-care, embracing change, and much more — adapting his message to the needs of his audience.

“During his recent visit to CHS, Luke shared his personal story, detailing the struggles he has overcome. He encouraged students to never give up, embrace their true selves, stop worrying about others’ opinions, stand against bullying, and make positive choices, all while emphasizing the importance of mental health.

“A highlight of the day was when Jordan Prince was awarded Luke’s book Redemption Road for asking insightful questions during the talk.

“Thank you to Marathon Health for providing this opportunity to the students of CHS,” the post concluded.