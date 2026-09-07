Moogenilla Angus records strong result at annual sale

By Melissa Blewitt

Moogenilla Angus recorded a strong result at its 17th annual bull sale, held at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange on Friday, 7 August.

The sale saw 62 of 66 bulls sold, delivering a 94 per cent clearance rate and an average price of $10,709.

The top-priced bull, Lot 6 (V47), sold for $24,000, while Lot 8 (V177) achieved the second-highest price of $22,000.

Long-time buyer Jeffrey Kirk of Kirk’s Angus, Condobolin, secured Moogenilla V47, a 998-kilogram bull born in July 2024, following a spirited bidding contest.

Moogenilla stud co-principal Emily Sinderberry said the family was grateful for the strong support from both new and returning clients.

The Moogenilla team wanted to particularly thank local breeders for their support. Many bulls came home to the Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Tullibigeal, and Tottenham districts.

“We’re grateful for all the new and repeat clients who invest in our program, and it’s a real pleasure to see these bulls heading off to work far and wide across the Northern Territory (NT), Queensland (QLD) and NSW,” she said.

She also thanked buyers, underbidders and those who participated in the sale online through AuctionsPlus, as well as the team behind the scenes who helped deliver the event.

Emily acknowledged Luke and the team at Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co (KMWL) for conducting the sale, while also thanking the team at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange for preparing the yards.

Support from ANZ Australia and WFI Dubbo was also recognised by the Moogenilla team.

KMWL said the firm was proud to conduct the sale and congratulated the Moogenilla Angus team on presenting an outstanding line-up of bulls.

“KMWL were proud to conduct the sale and sincerely thank all buyers, bidders and underbidders for their strong support throughout the day,” they said.

KMWL said the result was a positive reflection of the quality of the offering, with strong buyer support contributing to an excellent outcome.

With bulls sold to clients across NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory, the Moogenilla team said it was already looking forward to next year’s sale.