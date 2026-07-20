Monitor crops closely

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) is encouraging growers to closely monitor their faba bean crops following the emergence of chocolate spot in its current crop diversity trial.

Disease pressure is present in parts of the trial; however, researchers note that faba beans continue to play a valuable role in crop rotations across the region. Benefits include fixed nitrogen contributions, improved soil structure over time, and a break from cereal root disease cycles.

While chocolate spot is a known and manageable disease in faba bean production systems, CWFS emphasises that excluding legumes from rotations also carries long-term agronomic and financial costs.

The current trial is providing real-time insights into how different faba bean varieties respond under local conditions and disease pressure, supporting growers to make informed decisions about variety selection and rotation planning.

CWFS is encouraging growers to inspect their own faba bean crops regularly and monitor for signs of disease as the season progresses.

Further results from the crop diversity trial will be shared as the season continues.