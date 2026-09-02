Mitch Tambo brings inspiring experience to students

Compiled by Hayley Egan

To celebrate NAIDOC Week, Trundle Central School proudly welcomed First Nations artist, Mitch Tambo and special guest, Lele on Wednesday 12th August for an inspiring experience filled with live music, storytelling, culture and powerful messages of identity, confidence and belonging.

“Thank you, Mitch Tambo and Lele, for sharing your energy, stories and talents with us!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Mitch Tambo is a proud First Nations artist, singer and storyteller, he shares his culture through powerful music in both English and Gamilaraay, inspiring young people to embrace their identity and believe in themselves.

Celebrated as “a new voice for a generation,” Mitch has achieved international success, with his debut album Guurrama Li topping charts across multiple countries. His Gamilaraay rendition of ‘You’re the Voice’ has surpassed one million streams, a groundbreaking milestone for a song in the language.

Through his powerful stories and uplifting messages, he inspires young people to be proud of who they are, embrace their culture and identity, believe in themselves, and celebrate their unique strengths.

Joining Mitch was special guest Lele, professionally known as Voice of Lele. Lele is a singer-songwriter, a refugee, a proud West Papuan Woman, a mother of four daughers, wife to Australian World Music Star, Mitch Tambo, and an advocate for refugee women in Australia and the freedom of West Papua.

Lele was inspired by her late father, a celebrated cultural musician, who sparked her passion for music, and sharing her culture with the world. Following his footsteps, Lele and her sisters formed The Black Sistaz, using music to celebrate their heritage and raise awareness of West Papua.

Trundle Central School students enjoyed an engaging experience filled with music, storytelling, and positive messages that encourage kindness, respect and confidence.

The performance took place at the Memorial Hall.

Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.