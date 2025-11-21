Mick Mooney Memorial Medley

The Condobolin Clay Target Club held the Mick Mooney Memorial Medley on Sunday, 2 November. “Margaret and Michael Mooney would like to say thank you for everyone that joined the Condobolin Clay Target Club on Sunday the 2nd of November for Mick’s memorial Medley. Great turn out from the club and big congrats to Shannon Barby for being the overall winner and taking home all the prizes. Thank you again for all who come on the day,” a post on the Condobolin Clay Target Club Facebook Page read. The day consisted of 50T PS Championship and the 55T Medley (15BD, 15SB, 15PS, 5Pr DR). The prize for Overall Top Gun consisted of a Ribbon, Slab of Bullets plus a cash prize donated by his son, Michael.