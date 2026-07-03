Michelle Celebrates 250 Games

The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers recently celebrated a remarkable milestone as Michelle Bendall reaches 250 games for their club.

Michelle has been a valued member of the club for many years – volunteering in many different roles. She has been part of numerous premiership-winning teams. Her commitment, consistency and love of the game have made her a respected player and teammate. Adding to her impressive playing achievements, Michelle has also collected multiple Best & Fairest awards.

Known as a strong and reliable defender, Michelle has built a reputation for her determination, competitiveness and ability to read the play. Recently, she has shown her versatility by occasionally stepping down to the shooting end, proving she can make an impact wherever she is needed on the court.

“Congratulations, Michelle, on reaching 250 games. Thank you for everything you have contributed to our club, and we look forward to seeing many more games ahead.” read a post by Lisa Bendall on the The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.

Source and Image Credit: Lisa Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.