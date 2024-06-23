Merit winners for week 5
The following are the Tullibigeal Central School merit winners for term 2, week 5:
Hux for Outstanding effort in Music from Mrs Mason, Hux for producing neat handwriting from Mrs Rossiter, Brayden for producing neat handwriting from Mrs Rossiter, Fletcher for competently using his new sound knowledge when reading from Mrs Rossiter, Kate for competently using her new sound knowledge when reading from Mrs Rossiter, Ethan for reading 5 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge list from Miss Smith, Ayden for reading 5 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge list from Miss Smith, Khloe for reading 5 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge list from Miss Smith, Kayden for reading 5 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge list from Miss Smith, Ivy for seeking help and then working independently to calculate distances from Mrs Tyack, Ty for his excellent drawing skills when drawing a map from our novel on the class door from Mrs Tyack, Orabelle for commitment to home learning from Mrs Hayward, Veritty for Commitment to home learning from Mrs Hayward, Lexi for working hard to improve her sentence structure from Miss Anderson, Ethan for excellent effort in Science from Mrs Mason, Khloe for excellent effort in Science from Mrs Mason and Kayden for excellent effort in Science from Mrs Mason. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Funding cut a devastating blow to Indigenous communities throughout Western NSW
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has taken up the [...]
Wearing pink and raising money
On Tuesday 4 June, Tottenham Central School's SRC held a [...]
Cleo has fun at soccer trials
Condobolin Public School student Cleo Whiley had a fun day [...]
Condobolin Rams take on Forbes Magpies
On Saturday, 1 June Condobolin Junior Rugby League travelled for [...]
Khloe and Abi compete in the CWA Public Speaking competition
On Tuesday 21st May, Tullibigeal Central School students, Abi and [...]
Biology students attend ecology excursion
In week Four of Term Two, Year 11 Biology Lachlan [...]