Merit Awards for Week 8
On Friday 22nd March, Tullibigeal Central School announced their Merit Award winners for week 8.
The following are the students and the reason for their awards.
Brayden – for his detailed writing and sounding out new words Mrs Rossiter
Pippa – for accurately typing her dingo sentence from Mrs Rossiter
Pippa – for effort in Music from Mrs Mason
Fletcher – for effort in Music from Mrs Mason
Kate – for effort in Music from Mrs Mason
Alice – for Sportsmanship and effort in PDHPE from Miss Foy
Alice – for great problem-solving skills in mathematics from Miss Anderson
Heidi – for working hard to improve her reading fluency from Miss Anderson
Indie – for raising good points when impromptu speaking from Mrs Hayward
Sonny – for raising good points when impromptu speaking from Mrs Hayward
Kayden – for thoughtful responses to books we discuss in class from Mrs Hayward
Ty – for well written responses to books we read in class from Mrs Hayward
Lexi – for working hard to write accurate and interesting sentences from Miss Anderson
Jordan – for effort and dedication in PDHPE from Miss Foy
Jax – for consistent effort and contributions in English from Miss Smith
Congratulations to all winners!
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
