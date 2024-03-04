Merit Award Winners
Tullibigeal Central School presented the Merit Awards to the week three winners last week.
Pippa Browne for a great start to Kinder from Mrs Rossiter
Fletcher Haworth for a great start to Kinder from Mrs Rossiter
Kate Fair for a great start to Kinder from Mrs Rossiter
Lane Clark for making an outstanding start to his learning for 2024
Billy Tyack for starting 2024 with a great attitude towards his learning from Mrs Hayward
Jackson Payne for being enthusiastic about starting high school from Miss Smith
Sophia Newham for transitioning well into high school from Miss Smith
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Another successful Swimming Carnival
On Friday 9th February, Ungarie Central School held their annual [...]
Planting at Garden Club
Seeds galore were planted on Thursday 15th February at Garden [...]
Merit Award Winners
Tullibigeal Central School presented the Merit Awards to the week [...]
Induction Mass
On Thursday 15th February, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Trundle Junior Cricket Report
Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 17th Feb saw us take [...]
Linden Tree wins the Cup
Linden Tree has taken out the $11,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin [...]