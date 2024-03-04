Merit Award Winners

Tullibigeal Central School presented the Merit Awards to the week three winners last week.
Pippa Browne for a great start to Kinder from Mrs Rossiter
Fletcher Haworth for a great start to Kinder from Mrs Rossiter
Kate Fair for a great start to Kinder from Mrs Rossiter
Lane Clark for making an outstanding start to his learning for 2024
Billy Tyack for starting 2024 with a great attitude towards his learning from Mrs Hayward
Jackson Payne for being enthusiastic about starting high school from Miss Smith
Sophia Newham for transitioning well into high school from Miss Smith
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.

