Merit Award Winners for Week Seven

Congratulations to the Tullibigeal Central School merit award winners for week 7.

Below are the following award recipients:

Heidi – for Excellent effort learning Rattlin’ Bog actions in Music from Mrs Mason

Ivy – for being a helpful leader in our classroom from Mrs Hayward

Abigail – for independence and effort during narrative writing from Mrs Hayward

Ayden – for a great persuasive letter to Mrs Dillon from Mrs Hayward

Veritty – for great work during comprehensive work from Mrs Tyack

Dylan – for Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien

Ricky -for Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien

Kyron – Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.

