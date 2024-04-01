Merit Award Winners for Week Seven
Congratulations to the Tullibigeal Central School merit award winners for week 7.
Below are the following award recipients:
Heidi – for Excellent effort learning Rattlin’ Bog actions in Music from Mrs Mason
Ivy – for being a helpful leader in our classroom from Mrs Hayward
Abigail – for independence and effort during narrative writing from Mrs Hayward
Ayden – for a great persuasive letter to Mrs Dillon from Mrs Hayward
Veritty – for great work during comprehensive work from Mrs Tyack
Dylan – for Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien
Ricky -for Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien
Kyron – Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
ABOVE: Ayden for a great persuasive letter to Mrs Dillon from Mrs Hayward, Abigail for independence and effort during narrative writing from Mrs Hayward, Ivy for being a helpful leader in our classroom from Mrs Hayward, Heidi for Excellent effort learning Rattlin’ Bog actions in Music from Mrs Mason and Veritty for great work during comprehensive work from Mrs Tyack.
BELOW: Dylan for Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien, Kyron for Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien and Ricky for Excellent participation at Automotives Tafe from Mr O’Brien.
