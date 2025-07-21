Merit award winners for week 10

The final Merit Award winners for term 2 have been presented their awards. The winners for term 2, week 10 are as follows: Aaliyah for a good understanding of volume in maths from Mrs Hayward, Ada for adding and subtracting with numbers to 20 from Mrs Hayward, Lochy for great building skills when making a hut from Mrs Hayward, Reuben for quickly sounding out words when reading from Mrs Hayward, Abi for working independently on tasks in Science from Mrs Rossiter, Joshua for increased focus when completing tasks in class from Mrs Rossiter, Savannah for being a kind and cheerful class member and always trying her best from Mrs Rossiter, Rory for using her sound knowledge to complete spelling and dictation correctly from Mrs Rossiter and Ada for 50 nights of home reading. Congratulations to you all. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

•ABOVE: Savannah, Rory, Abi and Josh.

•BELOW: Ada, Aaliyah, Reuben and Lochy.