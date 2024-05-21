Merit Award winners
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students who received merit awards for Term 2 Week 1. The following are the students and their awards: Meg for finding key information in an informative text from Miss Anderson, Abigail for working well and persisting with 24 hour time from Miss Anderson and Isabella for working hard to improve her knowledge of fractions from Miss Anderson. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
