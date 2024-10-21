A chance to capitalise on your oat crops

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Tony Slade from Condobolin Milling is urging local farmers to capitalise on their oat crops this harvest season.

Condobolin Milling, who are locally owned and operated, are millers of oat grain for the production of oat groats for the animal and bird feed industries. They have secured good contracts for milled oats going forward, and local growers can take advantage this harvest.

According to www.condobolinmilling.com.au “By removing the hull (the high fibre outer husk) from the raw oat grain what remains is fibre rich bran, nutritious grain germ and the bulk of the grain known as the endosperm. This can be consumed as is, hammer milled, processed into rolled oats or milled into oaten flour.”

“Oat groats or oaten meals can also be cooked into breads where they create a nutty flavour and add to the nutritional content.

“Oat groats are a source of healthy carbohydrates known a Beta-glucans that lower cholesterol and are beneficial to the immune system; Has low gluten levels; Are a high source of protein 14% +- 2%; Have high digestibility; Are high in fatty amino acids; and have high lysine levels.

“In general terms Oat groats are highly nutritious and easily digestible they are high in protein, lysine and beta glucans.”

Condobolin Milling has grown on the back of this district ability to grow great oat grain for Milling.

The expansion which is pushing forward aims to process 240 tonnes of oat grain a week.

Mr Slade of Condobolin Milling have built a strong relationship of supply with Pet Care Kitchen (Parkes) and other smaller petfood manufacturers.

The relationship has grown significantly with the company willing to gain a stronger closer relationship with the growers at large. These Petfood manufactures have strong moral focus on longevity of supply and holistic management goals.

You can have confidence that stored grain will be lifted in bulk runs of at least 150 -200 ton a weekly shift. It works well with bagged grain, unloader usage and cashflow management.

Condobolin Milling buys all grades of oats and will pay more for quality grain. Pick up on farm or harvest delivery is by arrangement.

To find out more information contact Tony Slade at Condobolin Milling on 0428 975 236; email: condomilling@gmail.com or visit www.condobolinmilling.com.au