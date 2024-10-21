Annual CSC Working Stock Dog Auction approaching

Adverorial.

With the 13th Annual CSC Working Stock Dog Auction, conducted by Colin Say and Co P/L, Glen Innes fast approaching on Saturday 2 November at Glencoe, vendor committee spokesperson Peter Hogan said, you can expect to purchase a dog to suit your needs, a started pup to a fully trained working dog.

This year the catalogue sees a record number of dogs entered in the sale, including started pups, dogs in early stages of training to fully educated dogs. Most dogs have been started on sheep, but their education has progressed to working sheep in the paddock, in the sheep yards, shearing shed and truck, some have had exposure to goats, cows and calves along with dry cattle, including weaner breaking.

Previous purchasers have said “that videos produced were the best quality and after speaking with the vendor helped make their purchase of the top priced dog in 2024 – easy”. Another purchaser said attending the working dog auction at Glencoe, he was very impressed with selection and quality of dogs on offer at the sale.

All dogs entered in the catalogue will have a video, showcasing their work at home and what they could offer you in the future. All vendors offer prospective purchasers to come and view their dogs on property and see the dogs in their own environment, this will give you a chance to have a “meet and greet” the dog or you can call all the owners and have a chat.

The dog sale will be interfaced with Auctions Plus with bidding opening one week before the auction and run live on the day with live demonstrations starting at 7:30am.

Mr Hogan said that this year we will catalogue 50 quality dogs, with dogs entered from a number of previous vendors. Jeremy Grills who sold last year’s top price dog Peterson Flo and a record price for the sale at $31,000 again has two dogs entered in the sale. Tony Overton from Europambla, Walcha again has 2 dogs entered in the sale, he said he has sold 20 dogs over 12 years in the sale, with one going to Tasmania. Former vendor of top price dog Michael Clark has two dogs in the sale, both who have exposure to both sheep and cattle. Along with Mark Gibbons from Murrurundi who has a Border Collie Scotch Valley Bonnie, a dog with a nice big cast with a strong work ethic, who has been started on sheep and cattle.

Again, we have some new vendors in the sale, Nathan Brown has a kelpie bitch, who has done the miles and won and placed in numerous trials, easy to have in a team, and works dry cattle and cows and calves. Sarah and Chris O’brien, from Tamworth have two kelpie dogs in the sale and would welcome inspections at home.

Agent, Ben McMahon said there are a number of new vendors who have young dogs started on both sheep and cattle through to experienced dogs and suggested that anyone interested in purchasing a dog, request a catalogue and reach out to the vendors, agents or vendor committee for further information.

The sale will be held on Saturday 2 November with live demonstrations commencing a 7:30am. Dogs can be demonstrated working the sheep yards, paddock and/or cattle. Catering will be available from 7am on-site.

The sale will be conducted by Colin Say & Co P/L, Glen Innes. Agent Ben McMahon 0474 591 318 or Peter Hogan 0400 106 118 (vendor committee)