Lake Cargelligo All Care

Since the beginning of 2011 Lake Cargelligo’s All Care association has been striving to work together with local and federal groups to improve care for our town, specifically focusing on ‘Keeping locals, local’.

Lake Cargelligo MPS service plan has been written and approved and is now waiting on an infrustructure plan and funding. The plan for Lake Cargelligo MPS includes 14 new high age care bed and many wonderful other much needed resources and necessities.

All care is continuing to rally local councils and politicians to get this plan heard and put into action. There has been great steps forward however there is still work that still needs to be done.

Images and story contributed by Laken Picking