Lake JRL girls complete RISE Tackle Program
The Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League recently congratulated their girls who completed the RISE tackle program this year. The players were: Dashanti Johnson (U14/15s), Rosie Suckling (U13s), Layla Pierpoint (U13s) and Ida Vagg (U13s). They played 2 games against the Canberra RISE participants and won both games and then combined U13/14/15s for a third game which they won as well. Source and Image Credits: Lauren Vagg via the Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Facebook group.
