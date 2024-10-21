Coden succeeds at NSW All School Championships

A huge congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student, Coden Stenhouse who performed well at the NSW All Schools Championships in Sydney recently. He placed 1st in the 200m race and also Long Jump, with a personal best in both of these events. He placed 3rd in his 100m race and also Discus, and placed 6th in Shot Put. What a fantastic achievement for this young sportsman. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.