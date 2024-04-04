Merino Wethers arrive at CHS
Several Merino Wethers have arrived at Condobolin High School. Students have designed a specific nutrition plan to ensure their growth and development with top quality wool and caracass’. The school will be competing at the Dubbo Merino Wether Challenge in late August. Students have accepted the challenge and begun to work with sheep to prepare them for leading at the show.
