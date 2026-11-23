Melbourne Cup celebrations at Condobolin RSL Club

By Melissa Blewitt

The excitement and glamour of Melbourne Cup Day arrived in Condobolin on Tuesday, 3 November, with locals gathering at the Condobolin RSL Club to enjoy the annual race-day celebrations.

Residents joined millions of Australians in following the 166th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, with plenty of interest surrounding the $10.2 million feature race.

It was Point of Law who claimed victory in a thrilling fifinish, with jockey Ethan Brown guiding the four-yearold British-bred stallion to the winning post for trainer Ciaron Maher.

Point of Law stormed home to defeat stablemate Zahrann, ridden by Ben Melham, while Juja Kibo, partnered by Sam Clipperton, finished third. The result gave Maher an historic first Melbourne Cup trifecta, with his horses filling all three placings.

Point of Law started at $7.00, rewarding its supporters with a significant victory and earning connections $4.5 million in first-place prize money. The race carried total prize money and trophies valued at $10.2 million.

The winning horse was bred by King Charles III before being sold to an Australian ownership group, which includes Deg Racing, A R E Investments, Symphony Racing 3, former AFL footballer Chris Judd and Ciaron Maher Racing.

For Brown, the victory marked his first Melbourne Cup success, while Maher secured his second win in Australia’s most famous horse race.

The race-day gathering at the Condobolin RSL Club provided locals with an opportunity to share in the excitement of the occasion and enjoy one of Australia’s biggest sporting and social events.