McDonald Bros produce a top crop

Macdonald Bros (James McDonald) have won the 2023 Condobolin PAH and I Association Crop of the Year Competition.

The winners were announced at the Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition presentation evening at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 20 February.

McDonald Bros gross margin was $374.38 per hectare for their Bonito Canola entry. The crop yielded 1.5 tonnes per hectare. They scored 96 out of a possible 100 points in the competition.

DG and NJ Manwaring placed second, with their Hellfire Wheat crop, which yielded 1.26 tonnes per hectare. Their gross margin per hectare was $190.02. The total score for this entry was 69.5 points out of a possible 100.

Carawatha Farming (Paul Sinderberry) produced an Illabo Wheat crop that resulted in a gross margin per hectare of $193.00 (which includes grazing income) to secure third place. The crop yielded 0.7 tonnes per hectare The end score for Carawatha Farming’s entry was 68.5 points out of 100.

Wirrinun Pastoral Company (Roger Todd) took home fourth place, with a 1.1 tonne per hectare crop of Lancer Wheat. Their gross margin per hectare was $193.00. Wirrinun Pastoral Company’s total score was 61.5 out of a possible 100 points.

First prize for the Competition was $700, second $450, third $100 and fourth $50. The Crop Inspection Tour took place in October 2023.

Condobolin PAH and I Association Crop of the Year Competition Committee member Olivia Dawson offered the following comments to the entrants about the outcomes of their competition crops.

“2023 was once again a year like no other,” she said.

“After the wettest season on record in 2022, we experienced almost the driest growing season that many growers in this area have ever seen.

“However last season showed us what is possible to achieve on stored soil moisture with little in crop rain.

“We ran the competition again as a 50/50 gross margin and crop assessment competition based on agronomic practices.

“The in crop assessment was judged by Ricky Brett of RB Agronomy,” Olivia concluded.

She added she wanted to thank Mauri ANZ, GrainCorp, AGnVET, Equipment and Service, Owen’s Rural and Lachlan Agencies for their sponsorship of the event.