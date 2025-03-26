Mark your calendars for the Tulli Races

The Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club invites you to join us on Saturday, March 29, 2024, for the highly anticipated Tullibigeal Race Day.

This annual event promises another exciting day of racing and entertainment, with the committee hard at work planning an unforgettable experience.

As always, the star attraction will be the thrilling horse races, featuring top trainers, jockeys, and horses vying for over $27,000 in prize money. With such a substantial prize pool, it’s sure to be a

competitive and exciting race day—what we like to call the “Randwick Races in the West.”

Our sincere thanks go to the following major sponsors, whose support makes this event possible:

Frampton Flat Feedlot, Dunk Insurance, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Richard Worner Transport, Caringbah Pty Ltd, Deano’s Diggers, Lachlan Agencies, Riverina Livestock Agents, Town and County Water Tanks, and Wimmera Stock & Grain. Their generous contributions help ensure that Tullibigeal Race Day remains one of the most popular events on the NSW racing calendar.

Gates open at 12:00 PM, with the final drinks served at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at www.123TIX.com.au.

Entry is $20 (or $25 at the gate), with children under 16 admitted for free.

Bring your family and friends to celebrate Country Racing at its best—it’s a day not to be missed!

For further information, contact: President: Craig Tyack | 0428 729 167 Secretary: Dannielle Wilson | 0477 861 252

