Mark Makes Great Effort in Marathon

By Hayley Egan

Trundle resident Mark Gray made an outstanding effort in the Hardcore Harry’s King of the Hill Marathon in Pyalong, Victoria on Saturday 31st October.

Mark is 65 years old and had been training all year in preperation for the ‘Last Man Standing’ marathon. He joined 200 runners in the challenge and managed to run for over 5 hours straight.

Mark managed to complete 6 laps with a total time of 5:27:34 on course. His fastest lap time was 52:32. He placed 150th out of 200 competitors.

The event happens annually and has been going since 2024.

The goal is to complete a 4.2km hilly loop every hour until only one person remains. If a runner fails to complete the lap, fails to beat the hour or simply can’t do the lap, they are eliminated. Each athlete gets a rest and refuel station at the base of the hill to reset between laps.

Some great prizes are up for grabs for those that make it to the end.

Last runner standing will take home $25,000.

Last male and female runner will each take home $10,000; Fastest lap for male and female will earn $1,500; $500 is also up for grabs for those that win The Sherpa Award and The Hard Yards Award, both funded and presented by Donna Walker.

Bonus prizes were also available for athletes, specators and support crews.

The winner of this years King of the Hill Last Person Standing Marathon was Piotr Babis, who ran 109 laps. His total run time was 75:50:21. He covered 459.54kms and elevation gain of 30,452m.

Runner up was Pyry Liukkonen with 108 laps with 79:26:12 total time on course and third place went to Blaine Bourke with 90 laps and 61:05:00 total time on course.

Image Credits: Capell Road Art Facebook page.