$15.3 million Warroo Bridge opens

By Melissa Blewitt

Farmers, freight operators and motorists travelling between Condobolin and Forbes are benefiting from a safer and more reliable Lachlan River crossing, following the opening of the new $15.3 million Warroo Bridge.

Located approximately 55 kilometres south-east of Condobolin and 46 kilometres west of Forbes, the new bridge replaces the 117-year-old timber truss structure, providing a wider and stronger crossing for heavy vehicles, agricultural machinery and general traffic.

The bridge is an important transport link for the district, providing the only major Lachlan River crossing connecting Lachlan Valley Way with Henry Parkes Way between Forbes and Condobolin.

Its opening ahead of the busy grain harvest season is expected to improve freight efficiency and provide greater certainty for local farmers and agricultural businesses moving machinery, livestock and produce across the region.

The new 56.65-metre concrete bridge features two traffic lanes, each more than three metres wide, with one-metre shoulders on either side. Its total width of 8.5 metres is a significant improvement on the original bridge, which measured just 4.5 metres across.

The wider design allows higher mass limit (HML) heavy vehicles and wide agricultural machinery to use the crossing, addressing restrictions that had affected freight movements for many years.

It will also remove the need for motorists to undertake a 96-kilometre detour when the former bridge was closed for maintenance or unable to accommodate oversized loads.

Construction commenced last year, with the new bridge built a few metres upstream of the original crossing. This allowed traffic to continue using the timber bridge while construction was underway, minimising disruption to road users.

The project also included a minor upgrade to the intersection of Warroo Bridge Road and Lachlan Valley Way.

While the new bridge is now open to traffic, further work is planned for early next year, including the removal of the original timber structure and the establishment of a heritage interpretation area recognising the crossing’s 117-year history.

The NSW Government is consulting with key stakeholders to ensure the heritage area appropriately acknowledges both the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal history of the site, which is located on Wiradjuri Country.

NSW Labor Spokesperson for Orange Stephen Lawrence MLC said opening the bridge before harvest was a positive outcome for local farmers who relied on the crossing to transport machinery, livestock and produce.

Mr Lawrence said the former bridge had served the community for more than 117 years, but its narrow width and load restrictions had regularly created challenges for farmers and freight operators.

He said the $15.3 million investment would provide a safer and stronger crossing for the region for generations to come.

Mr Lawrence also welcomed plans to recognise the history of the original bridge through the proposed heritage interpretation area.