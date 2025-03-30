Managing Lucerne

Are you wondering how to control the boom and bust responses of lucerne in low rainfall zones, especially with an increasingly variable climate? At Central West Farming Systems, their field team has been busy taking the second biomass cuts from our long-term lucerne project. They’re tracking the climate variability responses over summer for 15 different lucerne cultivars, compared with two widely used control cultivars in the Condobolin region. “With sporadic summer storms across January delivering rainfall to the trial site, we’re closely monitoring how lucerne cultivars respond and utilise this moisture for optimal production. This study is tracking responses over four years, providing valuable insights into how lucerne can perform under shifting climate conditions,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page.